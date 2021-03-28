Semi Ojeleye Injury: Brad Stevens Offers Update On Celtics Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

Semi Ojeleye is the latest member of the Boston Celtics to find himself on the injury report.

The reserve wing left Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with an apparent upper body injury and never returned. He subsequently was ruled out the next two games against the Bucks on Friday and Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday with what the team called a “left side strain.”

And it looks like he’ll be missing a few more games, too.

“He’ll be out for 10 days, plus,” head coach Brad Stevens revealed Saturday in his postgame media availability. “He’s got a small, you know, I don’t know if it was a contusion or a small, small tear in that oblique. It’s not as bad as (Marcus) Smart’s was a few years ago when he had it in the playoffs, but still. Nonetheless, gonna have him out for a couple of weeks.”

That timeline puts Ojeleye’s return around April 6, a night where the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers.

