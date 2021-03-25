Celtics Injury Report: Semi Ojeleye Out Vs. Bucks With ‘Left Side Strain’

NESN Logo Sign In

Semi Ojeleye was injured in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

And it looks like the ailment will keep the Boston Celtics forward out of a rematch between the two teams on Friday.

Ojeleye has been ruled out with what the team is calling a “left side strain,” joining Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford who have been sidelined.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Milwaukee:



Romeo Langford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Semi Ojeleye (left side strain) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 25, 2021

Ojeleye got hurt after a collision with Jrue Holiday with what the team initially called a left hip contusion. Head coach Brad Stevens had no update on him after the game, and no timeline has been discussed for his return since then.

The Celtics and Bucks tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

