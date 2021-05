NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long for Michael Chavis to find success after the Boston Red Sox recalled him from Triple-A.

Boston already had scored two runs in the second inning of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards when Chavis stepped up to the plate.

The second baseman wound up tacking on two more runs with a home run to left-center field just beyond Austin Hays’ reach. It was his first Major League dinger of the season.

Check it out:

You love to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images