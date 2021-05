NESN Logo Sign In

Two of Major League Baseball’s best teams will compete Tuesday night.

The American League East-leading Boston Red Sox will welcome the American League West-leading Oaklander Athletics to Fenway Park for a three-game series.

Boston enters with a league-best 22-14 record while the Athletics aren’t far behind with a 21-15 record of their own so far this season.

