Alex Cora Praises Ex-Red Sox Mitch Moreland Before Game Vs. Athletics

Mitch Moreland is back in town this week.

The former Red Sox first baseman has returned to Boston with the Oakland Athletics for a four-game set beginning Tuesday, and he’s sure to get a warm welcome from fans at Fenway Park.

Moreland was traded to the San Diego Padres during the abbreviated 2020 season, though he was a bright spot on a struggling Red Sox team.

And even when Boston made a World Series run in 2018 with stars sprinkled throughout its rotation and batting order, Moreland was a bit of an unsung hero, seemingly, always good for a double.

“Mitch is a good player, man, and a great person, and what he brought to the equation in the clubhouse was kind of like a sense of calmness, you know?” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters ahead of their reunion, per the team.

Moreland, 35, joined Boston ahead of the 2017 season. He batted .251 over three-plus seasons with the team recording 78 doubles, 64 home runs and 226 RBIs.

After a midseason trade to the Padres saw him finish the 2020 campaign in San Diego, Moreland signed with Oakland on a one-year deal ahead of this year.