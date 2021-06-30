NESN Logo Sign In

OK, it might be time to get really excited about Chris Sale.

The rehabbing Red Sox lefty threw another live batting practice Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park, and he seemingly looked great. Boston manager Alex Cora talked about Sale, including when he could begin a rehab assignment, while appearing on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” show.

“He looks really good,” Cora said, as transcribed by Lou Merloni. “His velocity was good. Good slider. Good changeup. 18-20 pitches. The most important thing was the command was there.

” … 94-95 with the fastball. We’re very excited.”

Cora added that Sale, who will throw again in Florida next week while the Red sox are on the West Coast, could begin his rehab stint shortly thereafter.

“It’s not guaranteed, but it’s trending that way,” he said, via the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt.

Here are some highlight’s from Sale’s live batting practice, courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier: