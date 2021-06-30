OK, it might be time to get really excited about Chris Sale.
The rehabbing Red Sox lefty threw another live batting practice Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park, and he seemingly looked great. Boston manager Alex Cora talked about Sale, including when he could begin a rehab assignment, while appearing on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” show.
“He looks really good,” Cora said, as transcribed by Lou Merloni. “His velocity was good. Good slider. Good changeup. 18-20 pitches. The most important thing was the command was there.
” … 94-95 with the fastball. We’re very excited.”
Cora added that Sale, who will throw again in Florida next week while the Red sox are on the West Coast, could begin his rehab stint shortly thereafter.
“It’s not guaranteed, but it’s trending that way,” he said, via the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt.
Here are some highlight’s from Sale’s live batting practice, courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier:
Cue the eyeball emojis.
Obviously, fans should temper their expectations, as Tommy John surgery is difficult to come back from. Some pitchers (Garrett Whitlock, for example) emerge stronger than they were before the procedure, while others never reclaim what they once had.
Still, it’s been nothing but good news on the Sale front for the last month.
As for the Red Sox, they’ll wrap up their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.