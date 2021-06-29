NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale’s progress continues to go well, which is great news for the Boston Red Sox and their fans.

The pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and has not pitched in a Major League Baseball game since the 2019 season. Sale suffered a few setbacks during his recovery, including a bout with COVID-19, but has bounced back in classic Sale fashion.

He has been throwing bullpens and live BPs, and has been spending time in Worcester with the WooSox when Boston is on the road. Sale faced hitters for the first time over the weekend and and looked “really good.”

Sale will throw another live BP Wednesday, but manager Alex Cora said it’s not about how he feels during the session, it’s about the following day.

“The live BPs are great, but how he feels the next day is the most important thing,” Cora told reporters over Zoom prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Kansas City Royals. “And so far in between that live BP up to now he’s feeling amazing. (He’ll) go through his work tomorrow and see how he reacts on Thursday.”

Cora also noted Sale will throw between 15 and 20 pitches and most likely will be “more aggressive.”

The hard-throwing lefty is set to return some time this summer.