NBA Insider Offers Insight On Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Relationship: ‘They’re Not Buddies’

'They don't hang out off the court'

by

With mounting reports of dysfunction inside the Boston Celtics locker room, people seemingly are searching for reasons to believe that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown don’t like each other, or something.

NBA insider Jeff Goodman fueled that fire Tuesday afternoon.

“No, they’re not buddies, no,” Goodman said when asked about Tatum and Brown during a WEEI appearance. “They like each other but they don’t hang out off the court. … And, I don’t want to say it’s clear watching them on the court, because they’re are plenty of guys — hey … Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, were they buddies? No, but they were buddies on the court.”

Take a listen:

Whatever.

As Goodman himself said, Tatum and Brown don’t have to be inseparable best friends to have good chemistry on the court. Would it help if they like brothers off the court? Sure, but as long as they don’t actively dislike each other, none of this matters.

Now, their relationship with Brad Stevens — that’s a different conversation.

More Basketball:

NBA Insider Offers Insight On Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Relationship: ‘They’re Not Buddies’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady Odds: Ready To Pay ‘Brady Tax’ When Betting QB’s Player Props?
Arizona Coyotes winger Conor Garland
Next Article

NHL Rumors: Coyotes Trading Conor Garland Increasingly Likely?

Picked For You

Related