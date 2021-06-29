NBA Rumors: Who Ime Udoka Is Targeting For Celtics Coaching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Ime Udoka has wasted no time sending out feelers to see who would be interested in joining his staff.

It looks like Toronto Raptors legend Damon Stoudamire and San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy are guys they’re trying to bring in.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday reported the development about Stoudamire on Tuesday.

“Pacific’s Damon Stoudamire is a target of the Boston Celtics to join new coach Ime Udoka’s staff, sources tell ESPN. Stoudamire is a former WCC coach of year and NBA Rookie of Year,” Wojnarowski reported on Twitter.

Stoudamire, currently coaching in the NCAA at the University of the Pacific, also played in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and Spurs in addition to the Raptors.

After his retirement in 2008, he transitioned to coaching roles. First, at Rice University before assistant roles with the Grizzlies.

The Athletic’s Jay King on Monday linked Hardy to a role on the staff.