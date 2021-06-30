MLB Rumors: Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer Under Investigation For Assault

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Bauer reportedly is under investigation after a woman claimed the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher “got physical with her earlier this year.”

According to TMZ Sports, the woman was able to get a temporary domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles on Tuesday as the Pasadena police department investigates the matter.

Bauer denies the allegations saying it only was “consensual, rough sex with someone he met online.”

“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” the victim’s attorney, Marc Garelick, told TMZ. “We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client?s allegations and case seriously.”

While Bauer was a member of the Cleveland Indians, a Texas State student reported him to the team claiming repeated harassment after he mentioned her at least 80 tweets after the student told Bauer he was her “least favorite person in all sports.”

Bauer, according to TMZ, is cooperating with authorities.