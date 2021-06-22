Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Lays Out What He Prioritizes Over Analytics

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick never reveals his secrets. This we know.

So take what he had to say at the Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit on Tuesday with a grain of salt.

The NFL hosted the event in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which Belichick participated in with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

And if you’ll believe it, Reid and Belichick both said they don’t like analytics.

“I’d prefer good players, good fundamentals and good execution,” Belichick insisted, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This makes a lot of sense. Why would two of the NFL’s best coaches want the rest of the league to know how they’ve achieved sustained success?

Not that this is anything new. Belichick long has been downplaying the importance of analytics, “what happened in 1973” or “computer space world technology.”