Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Marwin Gonzalez Leads Off; Kiké Hernández Sits

If Marwin Gonzalez breaks out of a funk at the plate, the Boston Red Sox might benefit against the Atlanta Braves.

The utility man returns to the starting lineup as the Red Sox second baseman and leadoff hitter for Wednesday night’s game against the Braves. Gonzalez is batting just .196 but he went 2-for-3 on Monday in his last start. He replaces Kiké Hernández in the field and in the batting order.

Joining Gonzalez in Boston’s infield are shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who bats fourth; third baseman Rafael Devers, who bats fifth and first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who continues in the eighth spot.

For the second consecutive game, Boston’s outfield consists of center fielder Alex Verdugo, left fielder J.D. Martinez and right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who bat second, third and sixth, respectively.

Christian Vázquez is Boston’s catcher, and Garrett Richards is the starting pitcher. Richards has a 3.36 ERA in his last nine starts.

Right-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson starts on mound for the Braves.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Braves game.