Canadiens Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Game 2 Online, On TV

Vegas holds a 1-0 series lead

The Canadiens and the Golden Knights are set to square off in Game 2 of their NHL Conference Finals matchup.

Vegas overwhelmed Montreal on Monday night in Game 1, earning a 4-1 victory on home ice. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots for the victors.

Will the Canadiens even the series at a game apiece, or will the Golden Knights head to Montreal with a 2-0 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Wednesday night’s game between the Canadiens and the Golden Knights:

When: Wednesday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

