Red Sox Wrap: J.D. Martinez Leads Boston Offense In Win Over Royals

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez led the offense as Boston had nine players each record a hit in a 7-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Martinez tallied four RBIs on two hits and two walks. It was his sixth-inning RBI double which ultimately proved to be the winning run.

Boston recorded 12 hits as a team while Kansas City came away with 13.

The Red Sox, who are now 49-31, have won each of their last five games and extend their lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East to two games. The Royals fell to 33-45 on the season.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Ever-changing.

There were six lead changes before Boston took its 7-6 advantage in the sixth inning.