2) The Nationals’ recent surge and upcoming schedule, which could determine whether Washington even makes Scherzer, among others, available before the deadline.

Let’s start with Boras, a man who’s never lost for words. He seemed to indicate last week to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago that any team trading for his client before the deadline would need to work out a contract extension with the three-time Cy Young Award winner, otherwise Scherzer won’t waive the full no-trade rights he owns by virtue of having 10-plus years of MLB service and the past five with the same team.

“The reality of it is it’s going to have to lead to something,” Boras told Wittenmyer, who added that the “something” means an extension.

Of course, this doesn’t preclude a trade from happening; it’s just another (potentially significant) hurdle to clear in working out the particulars of what already (presumably) would be a comprehensive deal given the $15 million annually the Nationals owe Scherzer in deferred payments through the 2028 season.

The Red Sox, in spite of their deep pockets, might be reluctant to commit too much to Scherzer, who turns 37 on July 27. They have their own contractual situations to consider — like shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ ability to opt out after the 2022 season, for instance — and always could pursue Scherzer this winter at a more reasonable rate.

Nevertheless, Boras since clarified his comments Sunday in an interview with Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. Now, it appears, a contract extension isn’t required for Scherzer to waive his 10-5 rights.

“When players are traded, and you refer to contract amendments, it does not necessarily mean an extension,” Boras told Dougherty. “It could be any amendment that gives him a reason to exercise his rights. That’s up to the player at the time. Max and I have never discussed the subject.”

And why haven’t Scherzer and Boras discussed the subject? For one, the Nationals entered Tuesday having won 12 of their last 15 contests to reach the .500 mark (38-38) and to pull to within three games of the National League East-leading New York Mets (40-34).