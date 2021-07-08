NFL Rumors: How Stephon Gilmore, Patriots Plan To Tackle Contract Dispute

Things are all quiet on the Stephon Gilmore-New England Patriots front with training camp just a few weeks away.

That’s not good news, but it also isn’t necessarily bad news.

What is good news, however, is that it doesn’t appear things are acrimonious between the two sides. And according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there is something of a plan in place.

Per @JFowlerESPN on SportsCenter:



The Patriots and Stephon Gilmore plan to sit down before training camp and potentially hammer out a deal. There hasn't been any trade traction around the league, because the Patriots didn't do enough to shore up the CB position. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) July 8, 2021

Indeed, if the Patriots traded Gilmore they would be left with J.C. Jackson as their No. 1 cornerback. Jackson isn’t bad, but he’s better off as a mid-to-upper tier second cornerback instead of a lower-end No. 1.

Furthermore, Gilmore reportedly is not expecting to be traded, and with this report it sounds like there is an understanding that something will get done. New England would be well-advised to do that, because while Gilmore wasn’t at his best in 2020, he is still one of the game’s elite at the position, and if the Patriots don’t want to pay him, somebody else will.

The first Patriots training camp practice is set for July 28.