Patriots Training Camp: Two Linebackers Return; Injured O-Lineman Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — Second-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings and veteran special teamer Brandon King made their New England Patriots training camp debuts Saturday morning.

King’s return indicated he’s been removed from the physically unable to perform list. The 28-year-old has not appeared in a game since Super Bowl LIII, missing the last two seasons with injuries.

Jennings also was absent from the team’s first three days of camp. Head coach Bill Belichick said before practice that the 2020 third-round draft pick had “been excused for personal reasons.”

Center/guard Ted Karras was not spotted at the start of practice after exiting Friday’s with an apparent knee injury. Karras projects as the Patriots’ top interior offensive line backup.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy continued to practice in a red non-contact jersey.

The following players have yet to take the field in training camp:

QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP)

CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP)

TE Dalton Keene (PUP)

LB Chase Winovich (PUP)

LB Cameron McGrone (non-football injury list)

LB Terez Hall (PUP)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI)

TE Devin Asiasi (reserve/COVID-19 list)

DT Byron Cowart (PUP)