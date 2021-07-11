Red Sox Select Marcelo Mayer With No. 4 Pick In 2021 MLB Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox selected shortstop Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 188-pound Mayer is a product of Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif. Mayer, 18, has been praised for his great defense and hit .410 with 13 homers against top competition in his final season.

ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel previously said there was a 50-60 percent chance Mayer would be the first pick in the draft. MLB draft analysts praised the Red Sox for the selection immediately following the pick.

Fellow high school shortstop Jordan Lawlar and Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker also were on the board when the Red Sox were on the clock.

Louisville catcher Henry Davis was selected No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter was taken No. 2 by the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers selected Jackson Jobe with the No. 3 pick.