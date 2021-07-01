Thunder GM Explains Why OKC Made Kemba Walker Trade With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Across all major sports, there often is a clear winner and loser once a trade goes down.

But as it relates to the recent Kemba Walker deal, Thunder general manager Sam Presti believes both sides came out victorious.

Oklahoma City acquired Walker, the 16th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft and a 2025 second-rounder from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-rounder. Speaking with the media recently, Presti explained how the trade came about and why it made sense for both teams.

“The Celtics had some interest in Al. We’ve had a few different conversations,” Presti told reporters, as transcribed by Thunder Wire. “When Brad (Stevens) assumed the role of running the front office, it was kind of a natural conversation that came up.”

Presti continued: “It made a lot of sense for both teams. I think it’s a great trade for the Celtics, I think great for us. I think it’s a pretty simple deal, I don?t think it’s super complicated.

“Al has been awesome for us and I think he?s thrilled about being back in Boston, so I’m glad that it worked for everybody.”

Presti also noted it was a plus to bring on Walker while also landing a coveted first-round draft pick. But as we’ve previously seen with players in Walker’s situation, Oklahoma City might just be a pit stop for the veteran point guard.