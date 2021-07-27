Who Boston Native Matt Damon Would Root For In Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Damon is a passionate New England Patriots fan, but his love for the franchise’s all-time greatest player is even stronger.

Damon, who was born and raised in Cambridge, Mass., joined the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday and expressed his unapologetic support for Tom Brady. In fact, if Brady’s Bucs were to meet the Patriots in the Super Bowl, the Oscar winner would root for TB12.

Matt Damon told us he'd root for Tom Brady if the #Bucs met the #Patriots in the Super Bowl. He also ended the interview with 'Go Bucs' ? pic.twitter.com/NgLVDlG3v4 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 27, 2021

Of course, Damon won’t have to hope for a hypothetical Super Bowl showdown to see his favorite player battle his favorite team. The Bucs are slated to travel to Foxboro in early October for one of the most highly anticipated regular-season contests in NFL history.