Bruins Name Chris Kelly, Adam McQuaid To New Roles; Hire AHL Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are making some changes to the coaching staff and front office, and a lot of it is centered around names you most certainly know.

Chris Kelly, the third line center on the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning Bruins, is joining Bruce Cassidy behind the bench as an assistant coach for Boston. There was a vacancy for an assistant after Jay Pandolfo left for Boston University.

Kelly was working in player development with the Bruins, and longtime defenseman Adam McQuaid is now taking on that role. The 34-year-old former blueliner, also on the 2011 team, has been named a player development coordinator. The writing had been on the wall for McQuaid, a fan favorite, to join the organization in an official role after he was spotted on the ice periodically throughout development camp last week.

The Bruins made one more announcement, as Ryan Mougenel has been tabbed as the head coach of the Providence Bruins. Mougenel replaces Jay Leach, who now is an assistant on Dave Hakstol’s staff with the expansion Seattle Kraken. Mougenel has been an assistant in Providence for the last three seasons.