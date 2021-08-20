Ex-Celtic Ray Allen Begins Career As Head Basketball Coach; Here’s Where

Will Allen help develop any sharpshooters?

by

Ray Allen is set to pass along his basketball expertise to the next generation.

Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami announced Friday the NBA legend and former Boston Celtics star is the new head coach of its boys basketball team. Allen also will oversee the school’s boys and girls basketball teams as director.

“We are excited to announce that we have selected Ray Allen as our new Director of Boys and Girls Basketball,” Gulliver Prep wrote in a tweet. “He will also serve as our Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach. Coach Allen brings unparalleled expertise to the helm of our basketball programs. Join us in welcoming him!”

Allen, 46, is a parent at the school and previously was an assistant coach for one of its middle-school teams, according to WPLG’s David Selig.

The Gulliver Prep job is Allen’s first as a head coach. Who knows whether the Basketball Hall of Famer will use it as a stepping stone to a higher-profile job one day.

