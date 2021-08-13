Kevin Cash Explains Why Red Sox Fans Should Trust Chaim Bloom

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox fans have not been used to the way Chaim Bloom operates. Kevin Cash is understanding of that, but nevertheless insists that they should trust the chief baseball executive nevertheless.

After a rebuilding 2020 season, the Red Sox have surged back to become a playoff contender this season, fighting for the American League East crown with Cash’s Tampa Bay Rays. Bloom was criticized by some for not doing enough at the trade deadline, especially as the Sox have slid lately, a correlation Bloom isn’t buying.

But Cash has watched Bloom work for years, and he knows he’s an executive who can be trusted.

“Two totally different markets. I totally understand that,” Cash told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford in an exclusive interview. “But I would trust that Chaim is going to make really good decisions for the club currently and moving forward …

“I got to work with him for six years and I learned as much from him as any of the guys in that front office,” Cash later said. “They just make very savvy decisions. Sometimes the sexy decision at the time is not the right decision for the big picture.”

Bloom constantly has preached patience, and that his goal is to build a sustainable contender. As Cash alluded to, sometimes that means passing on the sexy moves for more shrewd maneuvers. That might take some getting used to in Boston, but Cash has seen the benefit of that approach.