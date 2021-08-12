Chaim Bloom Has Message For Doubters Amid Red Sox’s Post-Deadline Skid

NESN Logo Sign In

Excluding Wednesday, the days following the MLB Trade Deadline seldom have been kind to the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox have had their struggles in all phases, and the end result has been them losing hold on first place in the American League East, as they now trail the Tampa Bay Rays — who they did beat 20-8 on Wednesday — by four games.

That has led to criticism that Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom didn’t do enough to improve the team for the stretch run, and that’s why they’re struggling.

He rebuked that notion Thursday morning on WEEI.

“If you think that is who this group is then you never believed in this team in the first place,” Bloom responded.

Bloom probably is right.

It’s also worth noting that the most-notable addition to the Red Sox at the deadline, Kyle Schwarber, has yet to play due to hamstring and groin injuries. However, his rehab assignment begins Thursday night, meaning a Boston debut might not be far into the future.