Paul Pierce is enjoying this weekend.

The Boston Celtics legend on Saturday will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and plenty of fans lined Main Street in Springfield, Mass. to celebrate with him.

Ahead of the ceremony, Pierce joined them, running up and down the street to high-five fans, take selfies and sign autographs with the biggest smile on his face.

“All the people who saw the journey, all the people who say the blood, sweat and tears to get to this point, I get to enjoy this with,” Pierce said ahead of the ceremony, via the NBA. “And that’s what I’m most proud of. I get to enjoy this with the people who saw the journey.”

Of course he specifically meant his friends, family and coaches who have helped him get there and were present at the Hoophall.