Celtics Rumors: Ryan Arcidiacono Agrees To Camp Deal With Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have rounded out their training camp roster.

Ryan Arcidiacono, a high-energy guard who has spent his career with the Chicago Bulls, is joining the C’s on a training camp deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Arcidiacono is an interesting addition. He spent the first four years of his career with the Bulls, where he served as a sparkplug off the bench for a series of largely rebuilding Chicago teams. Make what you will of the fact that he couldn’t really carve out a starting role, but he was modestly effective whenever he got extended minutes.

That was mostly in the 2018-19 campaign, when he started 32 of the 81 games he played in, averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, averaging 24.2 minutes a game that season.

Like anyone signed to a training camp deal, Arcidiacono has a tall task ahead of him to make the Celtics roster. However, Boston’s roster has undergone such an overhaul this offseason that most reserve jobs are there for the taking for the depth players — including those on camp deals.

With the signing of the 27-year-old, the Celtics’ training camp roster is complete with 20 players.