Half of them didn't play a single game with the Celtics last season

There’s no better way to highlight the turnover on the Boston Celtics roster this offseason then by pointing out that half their training camp roster didn’t play a single game with them last season.

Boston on Thursday reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran point guard Ryan Arcidiacono, and in doing so hit the 20-man limit for their training camp roster.

It’s tough to peg how good (or bad) of a group they are. For now, we’re going with a playoff-caliber team that could surprise people, but is more likely in the 6-to-8 seed range. Time will tell.

Prognostication aside, here is the group of 20 the Celtics will bring to Brighton later this month.

Ball-Handlers
Ryan Arcidiacono*, Payton Pritchard, Dennis Schröder, Marcus Smart

Wings
Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser+, Juancho Hernangómez, Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan*, Aaron Nesmith, Jabari Parker, Theo Pinson*, Josh Richardson, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams

Bigs
Bruno Fernando, Al Horford, Enes Kanter, Luke Kornet*, Robert Williams

*-training camp deal
+-two-way deal

This could actually be a really fun team to watch. They are just loaded with high-energy players, and the collection of guys on camp deals — Morgan, Arcidiacono, Kornet and Pinson — all are fascinating additions. Their path to the roster is going to be challenging, but you could make a case for each as to how they could push for a roster spot.

Ultimately, a lot is undecided with this group, and that could make for a compelling training camp.

Celtics Roster: Here’s Look At Boston’s 20-Man Group For Training Camp
Boston Celtics guard Ryan Arcidiacono
