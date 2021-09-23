Celtics Roster: Here’s Look At Boston’s 20-Man Group For Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no better way to highlight the turnover on the Boston Celtics roster this offseason then by pointing out that half their training camp roster didn’t play a single game with them last season.

Boston on Thursday reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran point guard Ryan Arcidiacono, and in doing so hit the 20-man limit for their training camp roster.

It’s tough to peg how good (or bad) of a group they are. For now, we’re going with a playoff-caliber team that could surprise people, but is more likely in the 6-to-8 seed range. Time will tell.

Prognostication aside, here is the group of 20 the Celtics will bring to Brighton later this month.

Ball-Handlers

Ryan Arcidiacono*, Payton Pritchard, Dennis Schröder, Marcus Smart

Wings

Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser+, Juancho Hernangómez, Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan*, Aaron Nesmith, Jabari Parker, Theo Pinson*, Josh Richardson, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams

Bigs

Bruno Fernando, Al Horford, Enes Kanter, Luke Kornet*, Robert Williams