Eagles Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season concludes with a divisional showdown in The Lonestar State.

The Dallas Cowboys on Monday night will host the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are 1-1 on the young season. The Eagles trounced the Atlanta Falcons to open their campaign but fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The Cowboys, meanwhile, dropped their opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but rebounded with an impressive road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 51.5

When: Monday, Sept. 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN