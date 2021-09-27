Watch Red Sox ‘My Story’ Marathon Monday In Celebration Of Hispanic Heritage Month

Four Hispanic Red Sox stars detail their respective journeys to MLB

NESN proudly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month — honoring the culture and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities in New England sports. Click here to see all of our Hispanic Heritage Month content.

The Boston Red Sox are off Monday, but fans still should tune to NESN to hear from four of their stars.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, NESN will air a two-hour Red Sox “My Story” marathon Monday night between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Hispanic players Kiké Hernández, Christian Vázquez, Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers each will detail their respective journeys to the major leagues and the Red Sox in the episodes.

Here is the schedule for Monday’s Red Sox “My Story” marathon (all times EST):

8 p.m. — My Story: Kiké Hernández
8:30 p.m. — My Story: Christian Vázquez
9 p.m. — My Story: Alex Verdugo
9:30 p.m. — My Story: Rafael Devers

Hernández, Vázquez, Verdugo, Devers and their Red Sox teammates will resume their hunt for an American League Wild Card spot Tuesday in Baltimore, when they open their series against the Orioles.

