The Boston Red Sox struck gold in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft.

The Red Sox selected 25-year-old pitcher Garrett Whitlock fourth overall from the New York Yankees and he has since become arguably Boston’s most consistent relief pitcher en route to a 1.99 ERA.

Whitlock sat down with fellow Rule 5 draft pick Lenny DiNardo to discuss his path to the Red Sox.

