Kendrick Bourne Hauls In Mac Jones Jones Pass For Spectacular TD Grab

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne on Sunday afternoon made one of the finest plays of the Patriots season.

New England’s speedy wideout hauled in a great pass from Mac Jones for a spectacular 22-yard touchdown reception against the New Orleans Saints. The play gave Bourne five receptions for 86 yards on the afternoon.

Take a look:

Despite their struggles this season, the Patriots offense has more than enough weapons to be an above-average unit. Bourne’s athleticism and versatility should make him a useful weapon as he and Jones build chemistry.

Bourne signed a three-year contract with the Patriots during the offseason.