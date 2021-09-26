Cardinals Rookie Rondale Moore Muffs Punt In Weird, Unlikely Fashion

This does not happen every day

by

NFL return men muff punts. It happens.

Rondale Moore did that Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t really his fault. In fact, it is one of the most unusual botched punt returns you’ll ever see.

In the first quarter of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the rookie wideout went back to return a punt. He had a nice beat on it along the sideline, but suddenly misplayed it and the ball rolled to his right.

The Cardinals ended up recovering the ball, so it wasn’t a huge deal. But upon further review, a referee throwing his flag connected with the ball and sent it off its line, which is why Moore lost track of it at the last second.

You can watch the play here.

Arizona did end up winning the game, so everything worked out fine for Moore and Co. But, hey, zaniness!

