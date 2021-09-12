Watch Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor Connect For First TD Of Patriots Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones and Nelson Agholor ensured the Patriots made at least one trip to the end zone in their first half against the Dolphins.

The Patriots quarterback and wide receiver connected on a seven-yard pass Sunday afternoon for New England’s first touchdown of the 2021 season. The play gave the Patriots a 9-7 lead (10-7 after the extra point) late in the second quarter of their season-opening matchup with Miami.

Take a look:

Obviously, the Patriots hope that is the first of many touchdowns for Jones, who they took in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins responded by driving down the field and kicking a game-tying field goal as time expired in the first half.