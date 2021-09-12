Bears Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch Sunday Night Football Online, On TV

Cue the Carrie Underwood introduction music, “Sunday Night Football” is back for the 2021-22 NFL season.

The first full day of football concludes in Los Angeles, where longtime Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will make his debut with the Rams. On the visiting side is Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears, who are an eight-point underdog via DraftKings.

How will the Rams hold up without Jared Goff? Is Dalton a sufficient replacement for Mitchell Trubisky, or will Justin Fields see the light of day and make his NFL debut? All eyes will be under center in this one.

Here’s when and how to watch Bears vs. Rams.

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Peacock