NBA Rumors: Theo Pinson Joining Celtics At Training Camp

The Boston Celtics reportedly will have a new hype man present for training camp.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Theo Pinson will head to training camp with the C’s after spending his first three seasons with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

The guard only played in 17 games last season and averaged 2.0 minutes, but it’s clear he’s been a popular guy among his now-former teammates.

“Theo is a great teammate,” Dallas Mavericks wing Reggie Bullock, who played with Pinson on the Knicks told reporter back in April, via 24/7 Sports. “He brings energy to practice. He brings energy to the games. He’s very involved. He’s like another coach to the players. He knows everything about the timeouts we got left, how many fouls we got to give. He’s a great teammate. That’s what Carolina builds. He’s been a hell of player for us this season and a great teammate.”

This is the kind of energy Bullock was referencing:

Theo Pinson is all of us watching Obi in the Dunk Contest ?



(via @nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/cHk4xdT4LX — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 8, 2021

Theo Pinson appreciation post.



Making everyone better every night ? pic.twitter.com/gMmDJtRTe7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 9, 2021

Pinson’s value really lies on the defensive side of the ball, and he’ll have some stiff competition if he wants to make the Celtics roster.

Training camp begins Sept. 28.