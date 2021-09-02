Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec Named AL Rookie Of The Month For August

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec went from getting criticized by Alex Cora for his struggles with the Boston Red Sox to earning the American League’s Rookie of the Month.

Talk about using criticism as motivation.

The Red Sox announced the honor Thursday prior to Boston’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

It’s easy to see why considering Dalbec slashed 339/.431/.774 over that time with 12 runs, 21 hits, four doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 24 games.

We’ll see if the hot streak can continue when Red Sox-Rays kicks off at 7:10 p.m. ET.