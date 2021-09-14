NESN Logo Sign In

The third out of the seventh inning was in Kyle Schwarber’s glove. Until it wasn’t.

All tied up with two runs apiece against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, Schwarber bobbled what should have been the third out of the frame while playing first base.

“The next time that happens I want the ball to be hit to me again and I’m not shying away from it,” Schwarber said after the game via Zoom. “I’ll let you guys know I messed up, you know? It should have been a play that was made and it wasn’t.”

The error was costly, putting a baserunner on for Ryan Brasier to try and work around. Instead the reliever gave up a single and home run consecutively, allowing Seattle to take the lead and a 5-4 victory, despite back-to-back home runs from Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in the eighth.

Schwarber, meanwhile, was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, cooling down at the plate as of late.

It has nothing to do with spending more time in a new position, he says.

“I’ve learned a new position in the Big Leagues before in left field,” Schwarber said. “I’ve DHed plenty of times in my career. There’s no excuses.”