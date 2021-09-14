Breaking Down Mac Jones’ Best (And Worst) Plays From Patriots’ Week 1

NESN Logo Sign In

You’ve probably heard by now that rookie Mac Jones delivered a thoroughly impressive performance in his first start as a New England Patriots quarterback.

But what made Jones’ regular-season NFL debut so promising? Beyond the positive stat line (29 of 39, 281 yards, one touchdown, no turnovers), what did he show in the 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins that made it so clear he was the correct QB choice for the Patriots?

As New England begins to shift its focus toward Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, let’s take a closer look at five of Jones’ best throws from Week 1 — and a few plays he probably wants back.

FIVE BEST PLAYS

5. Third-down floater to Jakobi Meyers

Jones’ final throw of the afternoon. Key moment. Third-and-6 from just across midfield.

Edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah — a frequent visitor to the Patriots’ backfield on Sunday — swam past right guard Shaq Mason and had a clear path to Jones. With no space to step into his throw, Jones backpedaled, took a slight hop and lofted a pass over the onrushing Ogbah and a leaping Adam Butler. It landed in the stomach of a sliding Meyers, who’d separated from star cornerback Xavien Howard, for a first down.

It was one of four Jones-to-Meyers third-down conversions in the game. Six plays later, Damien Harris fumbled inside the 10-yard line, and the Patriots never regained possession.

4. Touchdown to Nelson Agholor

Patriots fans know how hard Elandon “Run Through A (Expletive)’s Face” Roberts hits. Jones witnessed that firsthand when the Dolphins linebacker truck-sticked running back Rhamondre Stevenson and drilled Jones low. That hit drew a roughing-the-passer penalty, extending the Patriots’ drive.