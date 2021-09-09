This Patriots Rookie Cornerback Impressed Teammates ‘Immediately’

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shaun Wade’s New England Patriots tenure seems to be off to a promising start.

Veteran Patriots safety Adrian Phillips said Wade, a rookie cornerback who joined the Patriots via trade just two weeks ago, made a strong first impression.

“Basically, he’s a sponge,” Phillips said Thursday. “He came from Baltimore, and he came the last week of training camp, so guys kind of already know each other and know how each other plays. And (as) the new guy in the room, he’s just trying to remember all our names.

“But we embraced him, and you see talent off the jump. Like, immediately. The guy can play.”

Wade was an intriguing pickup for the Patriots. The Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the fifth round (160th overall) earlier this year, but he was considered a potential first-round prospect before a disastrous final season at Ohio State. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had Wade ranked seventh overall on his 2020 preseason big board.

Boasting the type of length (6-foot-1, 196 pounds, 33 1/2-inch arms), physicality and tackling ability that the Patriots covet in their corners, Wade acquitted himself well in his preseason debut, playing 39 defensive snaps against the New York Giants after participating in just one Patriots practice. Head coach Bill Belichick called the 22-year-old “a smart kid” who “seems to pick things up pretty quickly.”

“He’s one of the guys (who’s) always listening because he wants to learn,” Phillips said. “He talks to the older guys in the room to see how to play certain techniques and stuff like that. He’s a guy that doesn’t say too much, but you know he’s receiving everything that’s being said around him. It’s cool to see.”