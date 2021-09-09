Patriots Injury Report: Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills Sit Out Ahead Of Week 1

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots could be shorthanded at two positions in Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle) and defensive back Jalen Mills did not participate in Thursday’s Patriots practice, according to the team’s injury report, putting their status for Sunday in doubt.

Both players were present during the open media portion of practice.

Agholor, who dealt with multiple injuries during training camp, is a projected starting wideout. The Patriots signed him to a two-year, $22 million contract early in free agency, and he’s expected to be their primary deep threat this season.

Mills has been expected to start in place of injured star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who will miss at least the first six games after being placed on the physically unable to perform list. The former Philadelphia Eagle was Gilmore’s main replacement during training camp and the preseason.

If Agholor can’t go against Miami, it’s unclear who would fill the third spot on the Patriots’ receiver depth chart behind Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne. Gunner Olszewski and waiver-wire pickup Malcolm Perry are the two available options on the 53-man roster. New England also has Kristian Wilkerson and rookie Tre Nixon on its practice squad.

The Patriots are expected to lean heavily on two-tight end sets this season after signing Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, meaning their third wideout likely will see less playing time.