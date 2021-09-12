Yankees, Mets Players Line Up ‘As One, Unified New York’ In 9/11 Tribute

The Subway Series was a bit different on Saturday, which marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
In tribute of what we saw two decades ago, when the city came together in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, New York stood united.
Ahead of the contest, the Yankees and Mets took the field together for the pregame ceremony, intertwined with one another along the first and third base lines as fans chanted “USA” and first responders took part in the festivities.
Here are a few touching photos and videos posted around social media:
Never forget.