Yankees, Mets Players Line Up ‘As One, Unified New York’ In 9/11 Tribute

NESN Logo Sign In

The Subway Series was a bit different on Saturday, which marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

In tribute of what we saw two decades ago, when the city came together in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, New York stood united.

Ahead of the contest, the Yankees and Mets took the field together for the pregame ceremony, intertwined with one another along the first and third base lines as fans chanted “USA” and first responders took part in the festivities.

Here are a few touching photos and videos posted around social media:

One unified New York. pic.twitter.com/Crp9K4Ll0N — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2021

Such a cool gesture: The Mets and Yankees just took the field together and are toeing the line together "as one, unified New York." pic.twitter.com/IF909EqWWK — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 11, 2021

Judge?s cleats pay tribute to our brave first responders. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/12YEuFNStY — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2021

??USA?? chants erupt as the yankees & mets players shake hands, hug, and stand side by side as one united new york family to honor and remember all the lives lost in #September11 ???? pic.twitter.com/YwdceAOGpT — Sydney Persing WINK (@sydneypersing) September 11, 2021

Never forget.