Celtics Injuries: Payton Pritchard ‘Likely’ Broke Nose Vs. Magic

Payton Pritchard left the Boston Celtics’ third preseason game against the Orlando Magic after a collision.

He did not return, as his team dropped the game 103-102. As it turns out, he won’t be flying home with the Celtics as he gets evaluated in Orlando.

“He’s gonna get evaluated here, fly back to Boston,” coach Ime Udoka updated reporters after the game. “Likely, broken nose and we’ll see when he’s ready from that. But he’ll be looked at tonight and be going back to Boston and miss the Miami game.”

This is yet another setback for the Celtics and it’s only the preseason.

Udoka was hoping to use the final preseason game against the Heat as a dress rehearsal of sorts to play with some lineups, but now Pritchard will join Al Horford and Jaylen Brown as out for Friday’s game.

Unless, of course, the injury doesn’t end up being as bad as expected.