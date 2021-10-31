Celtics Wrap: Wizards Use Double Overtime For 115-112 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Bradley Beal and two overtimes were too much for the Boston Celtics to hold on against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Boston locked down on defense in the first overtime to try and get revenge over Washington, despite being without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, but ultimately couldn’t capitalize down the stretch in double-OT.

Washington improves to 5-1 on the season with the win, while Boston falls to 2-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics keep waiting for the deep shots to fall. Since last season, they just haven’t, and based on the stagnant start Boston has gotten out to, it might be time to start attacking the basket and being more assertive on offense.

Boston was an abysmal 2-for-25 from 3-point range (7.7%), and it was a miracle Washington didn’t completely run away with it. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Payton Pritchard hit a shot from beyond the arc, but this game might finally convince the coaching staff to switch up the strategy.

Even with all that, the Celtics were in it until the final possession, but just couldn’t cash out.