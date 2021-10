NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins defensemen Charlie McAvoy had a killer goal during Saturday night’s game against the Florida Panthers to tie the score at 2-2.

McAvoy snipped one passed goaltender Spencer Knight and was assisted by Brad Marchand. The goal couldn’t have come at a better time as it tied the Bruins-Panthers matchup up in the middle of the third period.

Check it out:

The B’s ultimately held on in the shootout to come out victorious — all because of this beauty of a goal.