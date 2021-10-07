Here’s Jersey Number Jamie Collins Will Wear In Third Patriots Stint

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins is debuting a new uniform number for his third stint with the New England Patriots.

The veteran linebacker, who officially signed with New England on Wednesday, will wear No. 30, according to the team’s official roster.

Collins wore No. 91 during his first go-round with the Patriots (2013 to 2016) and No. 58 in his second (2019). He rocked No. 8 earlier this season with the Detroit Lions, taking advantage of the NFL’s newly relaxed jersey number guidelines.

The ninth-year pro likely would have preferred to keep No. 8 — which he wore in college at Southern Miss and during the 2019 Patriots preseason — but that currently belongs to fellow linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. Nos. 91 (Deatrich Wise) and 58 (Anfernee Jennings) also are taken.

As of this season, the NFL allows linebackers to wear any number from 1 to 59 and 90 to 99.

It’s unclear whether Collins, who did not practice Wednesday, will be active for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans.