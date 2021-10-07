How Eduardo Rodríguez Feels About Starting ALDS Game 1 Against Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The past year-plus has been a roller coaster for Eduardo Rodríguez.

Rodríguez was sidelined for the entire 2020 season after a battle with COVID-19 and an ensuing bout with myocarditis. The southpaw responded with a strong 2021 campaign, earning a team-high 13 wins. The Red Sox also went 20-12 in games Rodríguez started.

Those efforts made Boston manager Alex Cora feel comfortable putting Rodríguez in a high-pressure spot. The Red Sox will give the ball to the 28-year-old Thursday night when they open their American League Division Series against the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays.

Rodríguez couldn’t help but reflect on his journey upon receiving his latest assignment.

“It means a lot because of everything that I went through last year and I have the opportunity to throw the first inning in the ALDS,” Rodríguez told reporters Wednesday, per MLB.com. “It feels really good. It’s just special. I feel like it’s really special for me to have the opportunity to start a game like that.”

Red Sox-Rays Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 8:07 p.m. ET. NESN will provide a full hour of pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. NESN also will provide postgame coverage following the final out.