New York Post Roasted For Cover On Day Of Yankees-Red Sox Game

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the most entertaining aspects of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is the fanbases going at one another when the storied clubs go head-to-head.

The New York Post attempted to make some waves on the day of the American League Wild Card Game, but the outlet struck out in pretty embarrassing fashion.

NYP’s Tuesday morning cover featured a stock photo of a woman wearing a photoshopped t-shirt that reads “Boston sucks.” Really? That’s the best the Post could come up with ahead of the do-or-die game at Fenway Park?

Anyway, NYP was pretty heavily roasted on social media for its swing at humor.

lmao this is a toughhhhhhhh look https://t.co/qw3pusPmUA — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 5, 2021

This cover is so bad hahahaha. The Sox are going to win. https://t.co/IFd7SIAo2F — Eric J. Alves (@Eric_Alves87) October 5, 2021

Yankees lose tonight and this is going to end up in a frame in the Fenway press box https://t.co/AYaDCwSoYk — Brett Bodner (@brettbodner) October 5, 2021

Wow, this is just bad https://t.co/34qyUzHQm1 — Smiley (@_SpiderDan) October 5, 2021

The win-or-go-home contest is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. NESN will provide a full hour of pregame coverage before Nathan Eovaldi throws the game’s first pitch.