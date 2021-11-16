Could Alex Cora Give Red Sox Edge In Javy Báez Free Agency?

NESN Logo Sign In

For good reason, Javy Báez will have many suitors this Major League Baseball offseason.

But the Red Sox could have an advantage over all of them.

Boston reportedly is “among the many teams showing interest” in Báez, the defensively gifted middle infielder, who spent last season between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

This isn’t surprising, as he’d help round out the infield nicely at second base, allowing Rafael Devers to stay at third base with Xander Bogaerts at shortstop and Kiké Hernández in center full-time.

Of course, though, Báez’s decision will be based off what he feels is the right fit for him. That just makes Boston’s case even better when you factor in the relationship he has with manager Alex Cora.

Both Cora and Báez are native to Puerto Rico. The 28-year-old played under Cora for the national team in the World Baseball Classic in 2017, and again in the 2019 All-Star Game where Cora was manager of the American League squad.

The two have remained close over the years, and perhaps they are poised for a reunion.