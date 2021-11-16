MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Among Many’ Showing Interest In Javy Báez

NESN Logo Sign In

Javy Báez is a gifted middle infielder who showed improved offense this past season.

Thus, you better believe he will have plenty of suitors.

One of the more exciting defensive players in the game, Báez hits free agency this offseason after spending last season with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

Many teams are interested in Báez, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, and the Boston Red Sox are among them.

“Red Sox are among many teams showing interest in Javy Baez,” Heyman tweeted, “who enhanced his market by showing unusual plate discipline and finishing big with the Mets.”

Báez makes some sense for the Red Sox, as he likely would help round out their infield. The Red Sox could keep Rafael Devers at third and Xander Bogaerts at short, with Báez playing second. That would allow for Christian Arroyo to become a platoon player, while Kiké Hernández could serve as the everyday center fielder.

The biggest flaw in Báez’s game is that he strikes out a ton, leading the league with 184 last season. Still, he hit .265 with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs across 138 games.