Five Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Win Over Titans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Make it six consecutive victories for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots dispatched an injury-depleted Tennessee Titans squad 36-13 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium to improve to 8-4 on the season and retake first place in the AFC East. They’ll enter Week 13 ranked either first or second in the AFC, depending on the outcome of Sunday night’s Baltimore Ravens game.

New England’s Mac Jones became just the third quarterback this season to pass for more than 300 yards against Tennessee’s defense, and the second to do so in regulation. The first-round rookie completed 23 of 32 passes for a season-high 310 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, posting a 123.2 passer rating that was the second-highest of his young career.

It wasn’t a flawless performance from the Patriots QB, however, as he struggled at times on a chilly afternoon in Foxboro.

Here are five thoughts on Jones’ latest outing:

— Jones capped New England’s opening drive with a perfectly placed third-down floater to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who made a highlight-reel catch for a 4-yard touchdown.

Bourne beat safety Kevin Byard on the play, one of the NFL’s top players at his position. Byard later misplayed a 38-yard deep-ball completion to Jakobi Meyers.